Yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe to host cultural burn at Miossi Open Space

Yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe is planning a cultural burn at Miossi Open Space on June 8, 9, or 10.

The exact date of the burn will be dependent on weather conditions within the Cuesta Grade area.

Community members should expect to see smoke near Highway 101 on the day of the burn.

The prescribed burn will be supported by CAL FIRE, the City of San Luis Obispo Fire Department, and the SLO County Air Pollution Control District.

The City of San Luis Obispo warns that children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions should use caution if they smell or see smoke.