Young performers prepare for 'Hansel and Gretel' show this weekend

The first show is Saturday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. A second show takes place on Sunday, also at 2 p.m.
In what's described as a first of its kind for the region, the famed fairytale opera "Hansel and Gretel" is coming to San Luis Obispo this weekend.

Twenty-five local children will be performing the "timeless story" alongside a live orchestra, a two-story woodland set, and much more, according to the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo's website, where the shows will take place.

The first show is Saturday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. A second show takes place on Sunday, also at 2 p.m.

"Come on out and have a great time," said Jayne Cohen, the manager of Opera San Luis Obispo, the organization behind the performances. "It's a spooky Halloween show, there's a wicked witch, there are good creatures and bad creatures in the forest and there are children turning into gingerbread men. It's an exciting show."

The performances will be in Harold Miossi Hall at the Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 1 p.m.

