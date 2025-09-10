Free meals offering a connection for seniors in San Miguel

Seniors in San Miguel are now able to gather weekly and enjoy a free meal together.

Following work by people in the community to revitalize the senior center, Meals That Connect is providing food at the center on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event aims to enhance health, support independence and reduce isolation for seniors living in San Luis Obispo County.

"We're really just focused on if we can give them the basic thing in life that they need. The most basic thing is food and someone to check in on them, someone to socialize with. It really goes a long way," says Meals That Connect Executive Director Laura Kelsay.

She says the feedback they receive is that many of the people come out to these events not just for the food but to socialize.

She adds that volunteers have been working to revitalize the senior center into a place for the whole community to enjoy.

Meals That Connect serves more than 200,000 meals at nine sites throughout the county, according to Kelsay.

