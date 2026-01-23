Lost military dog tag reunited with late soldier's family member

In July 2025, John Green found a dog tag belonging to World War II veteran William Bradley along the southeast border of Camp Roberts.

Green spent a few months trying to figure out how to return the tag to Bradley's family before eventually connecting with Iain Walker, the founder of "Get it Home United".

The nonprofit specializes in reuniting lost military items with family members.

"I started digging into it and it was pretty easy to identify him further, but we do like to make sure that we're 100% correct," Walker said.

In his research, Walker learned that Bradley was a Hollywood hairdresser who enlisted in the Army in 1941.

Overseas, he met his wife at a train station in the Czech Republic. She'd been imprisoned three times by the Nazis for sabotage, possibly as part of the resistance.

After the war, the couple returned to California, where Bradley became a computer programmer at Stanford University before retiring in 1985. He died in 1991.

"We were pretty satisfied with the information we had found on Mr. Bradley, and from there it was, you know, trying to find his family members," Walker said.

That's when they found William's son, Bill, who now lives in San Jose.

They reached out and reunited him with the dog tag. They also connected him with Green late last year.

"We put them in touch. They spoke on the 23rd and again on the 24th, and then sadly, we heard John had actually passed away on the 24th," Walker said.

Green, who was vice president of the San Miguel Community Services District, died from a terminal illness. Walker says he is thankful Green got to see the dog tag reunion through before he passed away.