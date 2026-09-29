Man suspected of shooting, killing woman in San Miguel taken into custody

A man suspected of shooting and killing a woman in San Miguel late Monday night has been taken into custody, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office reported.

Sheriff's officials say deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 500 block of River Road at approximately 10 p.m. and found a 60-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders reportedly began lifesaving measures but the victim, identified as Reyna Espinosa, did not survive.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators determined the shooting followed a domestic disturbance between the victim and Jose Sevilla Ruiz, 66, who had left the scene by the time deputies arrived.

Ruiz was believed to be driving a gold Ford F-150 pickup and traveling eastbound out of San Luis Obispo County.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Jose Sevilla Ruiz

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, sheriff's officials located Ruiz in Wasco and took him into custody.

Sheriff's officials say their investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call detectives at (805) 781-4500.