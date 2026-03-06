New San Miguel housing development would grow community by 20%

A new housing development off Indian Valley Road could increase the number of homes in San Miguel by 20%.

The River's Edge Housing Development would transform 43 acres of land into a community of 181 single-family homes. The project also includes 18 homes classified as affordable housing, 3.8 acres of commercial space, a pair of utility parcels, and around 13 acres of parks and open space.

Managing Partner David Crabtree says the area is ready for growth.

"It's an area that you know, has room to grow, and a desire to grow it," Crabtree said.

When the project was presented to the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission, community members voiced concerns about whether existing infrastructure could support a development of this size.

"It just seems like a crazy size to add to the community that's already been suffering," one community member said during public comment.

Traffic was also a concern.

"We constantly have trouble with traffic there as it is, with farming equipment and so forth," another community member said.

San Miguel CSD General Manager Kelly Dodds acknowledged the need for balance.

"I think there is definitely a need for more housing here, but with every housing project they need to, you know, balance the additional housing with existing infrastructure," Dodds said.

The development is planned to be built in four phases, which Dodds says will give the community time to improve infrastructure, particularly the wastewater treatment plant.

"Right now, we can support the first phase without our treatment plant being expanded," Dodds said.

Both Dodds and Crabtree say they do not expect the eventual expansion of the wastewater treatment plant to interfere with the development's timeline.