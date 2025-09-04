Non-renewed contracts leave future of San Miguel CSD uncertain

The contracts for San Miguel Community Services District General Manager Kelly Dodds and Fire Chief Scott Young are up for renewal at the next CSD board meeting on September 25.

A representative from the San Miguel CSD says the general manager’s contract expired August 31, but was extended until September 30.

As it stands, both the general manager and fire chief’s roles have not been renewed past October 1.

The CSD says that a new fire chief and general manager would have to be chosen almost immediately, but there are no specific succession plans in place.

Director John Green asked for a special meeting to be held on September 9 to discuss the contracts, but it has not yet been approved.

It’s unclear why action hasn’t already been taken on the contracts.