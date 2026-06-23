San Miguel bans safe and sane fireworks for the Fourth of July

Safe and sane fireworks are banned in San Miguel this Fourth of July. This is the first time the community service district has ever prohibited them.

"The board did not approve the use or discharge of safe and sane fireworks within the San Miguel Community Services District boundaries, so as a result of that and according to our ordinances, fireworks will not be allowed," said San Miguel Fire Chief Scott Young.

The decision drew mixed reactions from San Miguel residents. While they were not comfortable being on camera, one woman said she supported the ban, while another said she felt illegal fireworks, not safe and sane fireworks, were the real problem.

Under the community's ordinance, people who use fireworks within CSD boundaries could face misdemeanor charges, including fines between $500 and $1,000. Violators could also spend up to one year in county jail.

Because safe and sane fireworks will not be sold this year, the fire station had to rely on donations and other revenue to fund extra staffing for the Fourth of July.

"The permit fees were paid by the organizations who sold safe and sane fireworks. Those permit fees went into direct cost for staffing, so as a result of collecting those fees, we were able to enhance our staffing abilities for the sales duration, which was typically the 1st through the 4th and the use duration which was the 4th only," Chief Young said.

With community donations, the station is able to staff three extra people on the Fourth of July.

Young said he will hold an informational meeting on Wednesday to discuss the ban and the dangers of illegal fireworks usage.