San Miguel celebrates Día del Niño Festival hosted by SLO County Libraries

The San Luis Obispo County Libraries hosted a Día del Niño Festival for Central Coast families in San Miguel Park Saturday.

Attendees had a chance to interact with the Central Coast Aquarium's tide pool tanks, explore San Luis Obispo County's work trucks and fire engines, experience the San Luis Obispo Symphony's instruments, and view an exhibit from the Paso Robles Children's Museum.

Organizers said the festival was designed to be experienced like a children's museum within the park.

"We wanted to make it really interactive for the kids. So everything is something they can engage with," Grant Thompson, San Miguel Library Branch Manager said.

The day ended with a professional BMX bike show.

Día del Niño, or Children's Day, is traditionally celebrated on April 30th in Mexico.