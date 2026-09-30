San Miguel Fire Department receives $1 million in federal funding

$1 million in federal funding has been awarded to the San Miguel Fire Department which will support their expansion through the construction of a new Emergency Operations Center.

Local leaders gathered on Tuesday to announce the federal funding. It will be built at the northernmost part of San Miguel.

"With the population growth increases the need for emergency services on a regular basis, so we're trying to prepare for that future and those needs. A larger population, we're going to need a bigger facility and more people on board," said Scott Young, San Miguel Fire Department fire chief.

Officials say the Emergency Operations Center will ensure that local authorities have the resources necessary to respond effectively to emergencies such as fires, flooding, storms, and earthquakes.