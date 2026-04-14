Students at Lillian Larsen in San Miguel receive free books

Hundreds of books are now in the hands of students at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel.

KSBY Daybreak Meteorologist Vivian Rennie was there Tuesday when a group of first graders picked out their books during the Scholastic Book Fair.

"Yay, I Love books," said Allison Vasquez.

"These are very nice books, and I like reading them at my house," said Adan Barrera.

"I am going to read, like, for, like, playtime and this one I am going to read, I am going to try to read it with my mom and dad," said Sierra McCall

Every student at the school was able to choose five free books they were interested in to take to their home library, and it was all made possible thanks to donations made to KSBY’s “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign.

"Some of them, I knew they were going to get sports books, I knew they were going to get the ones with the cutesy fairy stuff, so it definitely fits their personalities,” said Fernanda Garcia, a first grade teacher at the school. "They are now at the end of first grade, so they are starting to read independently and work on their fluency, so just seeing that there is more books that they can have access to at home was just so exciting for them."

To learn more about the campaign or donate, click here.