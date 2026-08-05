103rd Old Spanish Days Fiesta kicks off in Santa Barbara

The 103rd Old Spanish Days Fiesta kicks off Wednesday, August 5, to celebrate the history and heritage of Santa Barbara.

This annual festival will include five days of celebrations with traditional music, dancing, food, and family-friendly events.

Beginning all the way back in 1924, the festival was originally planned as a celebration to mark the opening of the local Lobero Theatre. After plans for a parade, rodeo, and gala for the theater were made, Santa Barbara Mayor Charles M. Andera declared the festival "Old Spanish Days."

For the first time in its rich history, this year's fiesta will expand to the town of Montecito, just outside Santa Barbara.

The festival market will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at De la Guerra Plaza. The market will include Spanish and Mexican American food to feast on, as well as crafts and souvenirs from local vendors.

At 8 p.m. on the first night of the festival , the Old Mission Santa Barbara will host La Fiesta Pequeña, a free song and dance performance from Californios Spirit. The

Among other events will be the Historical Parade on Cabrillo Boulevard. This free celebration is one of the largest equestrian parades in the country and will include floats, dancing, and reenactments of historical scenes. Celebrations start at noon on August 7 and wrap up around 2 p.m.

For more information and a full list of events, visit the Old Spanish Days Fiesta website here.