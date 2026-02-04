5,000 pounds of trout released into Cachuma Lake

Rainbow trout ranging from half-pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies have been released into Cachuma Lake this season, according to the County of Santa Barbara.

On Jan. 26, Mt. Lassen Trout Farms delivered 5,000 pounds of trout after recent rains brought the lake to 100% capacity.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife permits the lake to stock up to 16,000 pounds of rainbow trout per season.

“All trout stocked at Cachuma Lake are triploid, meaning they are sterile and unable to reproduce—a practice used to help protect and sustain native rainbow trout populations," explained Kelsey Buttitta, Santa Barbara County Public Information Officer.

County of Santa Barbara

People can fish year-round from the shore in the recreation area or from a boat with a valid fishing license.

Because of a 30-day Quagga mussel restriction, boats need to be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to launching. All boating activities on the lake are subject to boat launch protocols, which provide for the prevention of aquatic invasive species (AIS) , the safety of guests, and the protection of waterways.