Armed suspect arrested after beach pursuit in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police arrested a 34-year-old man Friday afternoon after an unusual confrontation that began near Shoreline Drive and ended in the ocean at Leadbetter Beach.

Officers were handling a call in the area of the 800 block of Shoreline Drive around 12:45 p.m. when a man not involved in the call approached them, and allegedly made verbal threats brandishing an edged weapon.

Police attempted to detain the man, identified as Santa Barbara resident John Michael Moore, but investigators say he refused commands and ran toward a crowded area near Leadbetter Beach.

Police say he continued onto the beach and into the ocean while still armed and refusing orders to drop the weapon.

A Santa Barbara Police Co-Response officer also arrived and attempted to de-escalate the situation and gain Moore's compliance.

According to police they eventually deployed less-lethal sponge munitions, causing Moore to drop the weapon. Officers then safely took him into custody.

Moore was evaluated at Cottage Hospital before being taken to Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was booked.