Carpinteria State Beach campground fills for Fourth of July as families make holiday tradition

Families packed into the campground at Carpinteria State Beach this week, making the Fourth of July holiday one of the busiest times of the year, according to park officials.

Anyone hoping to reserve a last-minute campsite was out of luck. The campground reached capacity as visitors arrived as early as Monday to settle in for the holiday weekend.

For many campers, securing a site requires months of planning.

"It's very difficult to get a campsite here," camper Kristy Cresey said. "We book exactly six months in advance, especially for the holiday."

Cresey said the campground's beachfront location is one of its biggest draws.

"We like the beach," she said. "We like that we can just walk over to the beach."

For Paisley Polder, the trip is about spending time with family.

"I'm here with my uncle, his wife and all my cousins," Polder said.

Although it is Polder's first visit to the campground, the experience may become an annual tradition.

"This is our first year here," Polder said. "My uncle's been here a lot as a kid, but we're thinking now this might be our new tradition because we love it here so much."

Visitors are reminded that all fireworks are prohibited at Carpinteria State Beach and throughout the city of Carpinteria.

Those looking for a public fireworks display can head to Santa Barbara, where the annual fireworks show at Stearns Wharf is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Related: Here’s where to see fireworks shows on the Central Coast this July 4th