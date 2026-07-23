Dog's drowning at Santa Barbara daycare sparks protest

For the Genet family, dropping off their one-year-old dog Bruce at daycare was part of their regular routine. They say Bruce had been going to Camp Canine in Santa Barbara since he was a puppy and was a familiar face at the facility.

“Thank you to everyone for all the kind words and caring about our Bruce,” said Alison Genet, Bruce’s owner’s mother.

The family says they were never notified that Bruce had drowned. They say they learned what happened when they arrived to pick him up last Thursday and were handed his body in a storage bin.

“We haven't heard from Camp Canine since we were informed of Bruce's death. There has been no offer of help or private apology,” Genet said.

The incident has sparked protests, including one outside the facility Wednesday morning, as community members called for accountability.

“It’s very emotional because the dog was handed over in a bin. They trusted them. This is a place where you trust your animals are safe. We’re paying for a service. We’re paying for you to take care of them,” said protester Courtney Frederick.

While many are demanding answers, others say it is important to wait for the investigation before reaching conclusions.

“I don't feel greatly about hate or hateful text messages. I can say how I would feel if that was my dog, but I also think there is a difference between making a mistake and something happening maliciously,” said Camp Canine client Jackie Andrade.

Camp Canine owner Jayne Sigman invited me inside the facility on Wednesday. I was not allowed to bring a camera, but I saw the pool area where Bruce reportedly died. The pool is located behind a fenced-off area and can only be accessed by walking up a set of stairs.

The business is currently closed for daycare services but remains open for boarding.

Sigman declined a request for an interview but provided a statement, saying, “This has been devastating for us all. We are rethinking and reevaluating everything, with the safety of the dogs in our care being our top priority. Exact changes have not been determined but will be soon.”

The circumstances surrounding Bruce’s death remain under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The Genet family says they are still searching for answers and want accountability for what happened to their dog.

