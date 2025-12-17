Driver sentenced for deadly Santa Barbara hit-and-run

A Santa Barbara man was sentenced to two years in state prison for causing a deadly crash in Santa Barbara last year and leaving the scene.

The sentence was handed down Tuesday to Brock Hoffman by Superior Court Judge Stephen Foley.

Hoffman pleaded guilty last month to a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death or serious permanent injury in connection with June 29, 2024 collision on the 800 block of Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

The victim, identified as Juan Lopez, 39, was found lying in the road. Police say he died from his injuries, adding that appeared he had been struck by a vehicle but the driver had left the scene.

The suspected driver and vehicle believed to be involved were later identified, with Hoffman turning himself in at the department a few days later, police said.

“The defendant was held accountable in this case due to the outstanding work, dedication, and collaboration between the Santa Barbara Police Department and the prosecution team led by Deputy District Attorney Michelle Mossembekker. The pain associated with this tragic loss of life was exacerbated by the defendant’s criminal decision to leave the scene without contacting the authorities or attempting to render aid,” District Attorney John Savrnoch stated in a press release.