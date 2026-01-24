East Beach reopens after sewage spill in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara County Health officials lifted the closure at East Beach on Friday, after ocean water testing reportedly confirmed safe levels of bacteria.

On Dec. 24, the county reported that approximately 4,500 gallons of untreated sewage spilled due to a pump bypass failure.

Health officials subsequently closed a stretch of East Beach at Mission Creek, but testing conducted by the Environmental Health Services now shows the ocean water is safe for recreational use, according to the Santa Barbara County Health Department.