Eight years later, Montecito to honor victims of 1/9 debris flow

In 2017, the Thomas Fire spread from Ventura into Santa Barbara County. It burned through buildings and vegetation. Without traction from the plants, heavy rainfall on the morning of January 9, 2018, triggered a second natural disaster in Montecito.

The disaster was sudden. Debris flows and mudslides left residents with little time to evacuate.

As the Santa Barbara community marks the eighth anniversary of the tragedy, the Debris Flow Remembrance Event, Raising Our Light, will be held for residents to pay their respects and grieve for their loved ones. In honor of the 23 lives that were lost, 23 bell chimes will ring from local churches and schools, and Montecito firefighters will light 23 candles. The ceremony will take place on January 9, 2026, at 6 p.m., at Montecito Union School, located at 385 San Ysidro Road. The school courtyard will also be open for community fellowship and refreshments.

In the aftermath of the disaster, community groups and volunteer organizations have played an active role in recovery. Their efforts helped rebuild infrastructure and support families impacted by the debris flow. The Raising Our Light remembrance event is one of the ways neighbors continue to come together to support their community.