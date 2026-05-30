Fire officials stress prevention as Santa Barbara County enters peak wildfire season

As summer approaches, fire officials across Santa Barbara County are encouraging residents to take steps now to reduce wildfire risks and prepare their properties for the months ahead.

With dry vegetation and warmer temperatures increasing fire danger, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reminding homeowners that creating and maintaining defensible space remains one of the most effective ways to protect homes and communities.

"Ninety-five percent of wildfires are human-caused," said Karen Cruz-Orduña, Public Education Officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. "The most important thing residents can do is create and maintain defensible space around their home. We are reaching the June 1 deadline, so it is important to remove dead vegetation, dry grass and debris, and clean roofs and gutters."

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California law requires homeowners in designated fire-prone areas to maintain defensible space around structures. The buffer helps slow the spread of flames and provides firefighters with safer conditions to defend homes during a wildfire.

Landscapers throughout the region are already helping residents prepare their properties.

"Normally, we're cutting overgrown branches, also keeping everything wet and humid so it's not dry if there is a fire," said Ivan Gonzalez, a local landscaper.

Homeowners are taking other precautions as fire season nears, as well.

"We've made an effort to cut down trees that are growing close to the house," said Santa Barbara County homeowner Robert London. "We also double-check our sprinkler system."

Fire officials warn that many everyday activities can spark wildfires if proper precautions are not taken. Common causes include improperly maintained vehicles, dragging trailer chains, mowing dry vegetation, illegal fireworks, unattended campfires and outdoor equipment that emits sparks.

For some residents, wildfire preparedness is shaped by memories of previous disasters that affected the region, like the Thomas Fire that broke out in late 2017.

"We were not here, we were in Vietnam, but it was harrowing from afar," London said. "We were calling home and checking in."

As fire season begins, officials say residents should remain vigilant, follow fire safety guidelines, and address potential hazards around their homes before conditions worsen.

