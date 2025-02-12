Firefighters oppose Santa Barbara County decision to approve new ambulance contract with AMR

In a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved a new service agreement between ambulance provider AMR and the county despite major pushback from firefighters.

"Let me be brutally honest about what you're voting to approve. You're giving the AMR permission to be late to every single emergency. That's two more minutes of a child seizing, two more minutes of a stroke killing brain cells, and that's assuming they actually make it in the ten minutes," one local firefighter said during public comment.

The new contract offers the Santa Barbara County Fire Department a sub-contractor position for service to Lompoc, Montecito, Carpinteria, and Summerland, which county fire officials say they will consider in the coming weeks.

"There's really no part of this that is an enhancement of service despite what the press release from the county did tout," said Lompoc Fire Chief Brian Fallon.

At the supervisors' meeting on Tuesday, negative incentives for tardiness were discussed. The new contract allows for a $1,500 fine per late call.

The vote comes amidst a lawsuit against the county by AMR alleging the county acted unlawfully in awarding exclusivity to Santa Barbara County Fire for ambulance services in 2023. Approval of this contract results in AMR dropping the lawsuit.

"This is the best we can do and a very disappointing outcome, but one which there is still room for improvement as we move forward," said County Supervisor Laura Capps.

The new contract takes effect immediately for a four-year term. KSBY News reached out to AMR’s parent company, Global Medical Response, but has yet to hear back.

"If you feel like you are not receiving the appropriate care based on our transport times through the current provider, say something, reach out, come show up to the supervisor meetings or local city councils and voice your opinion," Fallon said.