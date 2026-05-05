Housing costs a central issue in Santa Barbara County District 2 Supervisor race

Santa Barbara County’s District 2 Supervisor seat is on the ballot in the upcoming June Primary Election.

District 2 covers Isla Vista, UC Santa Barbara, and parts of Goleta and Santa Barbara.

Laura Capps is the incumbent in the race, hoping to continue serving her community after nearly one full term in office.

“I’ve served nearly one term as your county supervisor, and I’ve delivered real results on affordable housing — working to make it easier for people to live where they work," she said. "I’ve also made progress on sustainability, doubling solar use in county buildings and saving taxpayers $60 million. There’s still more work to do, but I’m proud of the progress we’ve made.”

Her challenger in the race, Elijah Mack, says his campaign is focused on strengthening the local economy and preserving what makes the county unique.

“My main priorities are supporting local businesses, ensuring stable, working-class housing for residents, and protecting our wilderness and natural environment," Mack said. "I want to make sure future generations can afford to live and thrive here.”

Despite their different approaches, both candidates agree that the rising cost of living remains one of the biggest challenges facing residents.

“It’s very expensive to live in Santa Barbara County, so many people work here but can’t afford to live here. It’s a real challenge for people to stay in this beautiful area, and that’s something we have to keep addressing,” Capps said.

Capps says the solution is building more affordable housing and using county resources to help lower costs.

While Mack says cutting regulations and fees will make it cheaper to build housing and run businesses.

“I’m one of the only people in my friend group who has been able to afford to stay in Santa Barbara. We’re losing multi-generational locals, young people, and entrepreneurs, and that needs to change. If we don’t act now, we risk losing the character of our community,” Mack said.

Ballots are in the mail as of May 4, and Election Day is June 2.

