Hundreds of pounds of trash collected during Channel Islands cleanup

A group of volunteers cleaned up about 650 pounds of trash and debris at Channel Islands National Park on Monday.

The cleanup efforts took place from Chinese Harbor on Santa Cruz Island to Driftwood Cove on Anacapa Island. According to Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, it was a full-day effort, targeting the removal of trash, fishing gear, and leftover boat debris.

It reportedly marked the sixth year of collaborative cleanups in the Channel Islands along with other groups, including Island Packers, Santa Barbara Adventure Company, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

The volunteers used kayaks and a skiff to move the trash from the shore to the Island Packers boat, which then ferried the debris back to the mainland for disposal.

According to the U.S. Department of State, it is estimated that about 11 million metric tons of plastic enter the ocean every year. This pollution impacts the environment, health, food security, and even economies.

"Removing marine debris from the shorelines of Channel Islands National Park and Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is crucial to protecting the local ecosystem," said Michaela Miller, Senior Conservation Manager for the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. "This cleanup effort showcases the power of collaboration, and we're proud to work alongside our partners to steward these waters and remove debris from these fragile environments."

Sanchez added that cleanups like this one allow for hundreds of pounds of marine debris to be removed from fragile ecosystems and from potentially traveling greater distances.

Future cleanup events can be found on the Santa Barbara Channelkeeper Facebook page.