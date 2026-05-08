Indoor pickleball facility opens in former retail space in Goleta

A former big-box retail space has been transformed into a new indoor pickleball facility on the South Coast, offering players a place to play year-round regardless of weather conditions.

The Picklr officially opened its doors May 2 inside a 20,000-square-foot Goleta building that once housed a Bed Bath & Beyond store. The facility features seven indoor courts available for both structured classes and independent play.

Owners say their journey into the sport began only a few years ago after moving to the area, where they quickly became regular players and built connections within the local pickleball community. That experience inspired them to create an indoor venue to expand access to the sport.

Players say the new facility offers a different experience compared to outdoor courts.

“The pickleball community is super excited,” said Barb Kloos, a local player. “The courts are beautiful, as you can see. There are plenty of places to play outside, but this is a different experience. I don’t have to wear a hat, glasses, or sunscreen.”

Membership pricing varies, with adult plans starting at $150. The facility operates daily from 6 a.m. to midnight.

