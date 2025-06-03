Watch Now
Judge orders competency evaluation for Montecito attempted murder suspect

Future court hearings are currently on hold for the man charged with attempted murder following a break-in and assault at billionaire Ty Warner's Montecito home.

Russell Phay, 42, pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of attempted murder, residential burglary, kidnapping, and assault following the May 21 incident that prosecutors say left a 60-year-old woman in a coma.

The judge ordered a competency evaluation for Phay before pulling Tuesday's scheduled preliminary hearing from the calendar.

Phay is being held without bail.

