Man stabbed after trespassing at a Santa Barbara home

Officers with the Santa Barbara Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at the 600 block of West Islay Street on Saturday night.

Upon arrival, officers found 27-year-old Edward Bumb injured. He was then taken to the hospital.

Investigators say Bumb was intoxicated and had trespassed onto a home. During a confrontation with the resident, Bumb became physically aggressive, and the resident defended themselves with the knife.

Officials say criminal charges against Bumb are being referred to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review. There is no known threat to the public related to the incident.