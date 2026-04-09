Maria Ygnacio bike path reopens after February storm damage

The Maria Ygnacio Bike Path has reopened following storm-related damage earlier this year.

On Wednesday, April 8, the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department reopened a section of the path that had been closed since February.

According to the department, crews have installed a temporary bridge over the path that restores access to essential connections for cyclists and pedestrians.

The affected stretch runs beneath Highway 101, connecting Calle Real to Lassen Drive. The path was heavily impacted and shut down after heavy winter storms.

Second District County Supervisor Laura Capps shared in a press release the importance of this path for the community.

“The Maria Ignacio Bike Path is fundamental to how many of our community members stay connected, active, and safe,” Capps said. “Thank you to neighbors who voiced their concerns to find a viable solution.”

Public Works officials say permanent repair and stabilization work can not begin until the creek dries out. With additional storms possible in the coming days and weeks, construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in late summer 2026.

Officials say more updates will be provided as the project moves forward.

