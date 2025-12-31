New California law targets e-bike visibility and rider safety

A new California law taking effect in 2026 adds stricter safety requirements for electric bicycle riders, aiming to improve visibility and reduce injuries as e-bike use continues to grow.

Under the law, all electric bicycles must be equipped with a rear red reflector or a red light with a built-in reflector that is visible from at least 500 feet away when illuminated by a vehicle’s headlights. Unlike previous regulations, the requirement applies at all times of day, not just at night.

Local bike shop employees say the change is especially important for younger riders.

Javier Arana, who works at Isla Vista Bicycle Boutique, said most of the e-bike customers he sees are young people.

“E-bikes are already dangerous because some of them go really fast,” Arana said.

Arana added that he hopes the new law will encourage both riders and businesses to prioritize safety.

“It makes it safer for the customer and encourages businesses to enforce it, so it’s better for the customer,” he said.

According to AAA, e-bike-related injuries have increased in recent years.

Anlleyn Venegas, a traffic safety expert with AAA, said more than 5,000 people were hospitalized over a five-year period due to e-bike-related injuries, with children accounting for 13 percent of those injured.

The law also creates additional options for minors cited for e-bike safety violations. Parents or guardians can avoid fines or other penalties by providing proof that the minor has a properly fitted helmet and has completed an approved electric bicycle safety course.

Officials say the new requirements are intended to improve visibility and safety on California roads and bike paths, particularly in high-traffic areas.

E-bike riders are encouraged to check their equipment to ensure it complies with the new law before hitting the road.