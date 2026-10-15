Red Flag Warning prompts wildfire precautions in parts of Santa Barbara County

Parts of Santa Barbara County are under a Red Flag Warning as officials prepare for critical fire weather conditions and urge residents in high fire danger areas to take precautions.

A Red Flag Warning means conditions such as strong winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation could allow fires to start and spread rapidly.



The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is increasing staffing and positioning additional resources as crews prepare for potential wildfire threats.

“Don’t do outside activities, don’t use any spark-creating equipment, and if you see anything, call 911 immediately,” said Mike Gray, captain and public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Officials are also urging residents to prepare emergency go-bags in case evacuations become necessary.

Gray said residents should pack essential medications, important documents, and other items they may need for several days. He also reminded residents to include supplies for their pets.

“Medications, any important credit cards, a lot of people forget food for their pets, don’t forget that, really anything you need for a few days,” Gray said.

At Wood Glen Senior Living in Santa Barbara, emergency preparedness is already part of the routine.

Benny Torres, a resident at the facility, said residents are familiar with evacuation procedures and have participated in regular fire drills.

“The alarm system here works well; the people know exactly where to go because each room has got a diagram,” Torres said. “I’ve only been here since June, and we’ve done four fire drills.”

Fire officials are reminding residents to avoid activities that could create sparks, remain alert to changing conditions, and be ready to evacuate if instructed.

Residents can sign up for emergency alerts and find preparedness information at ReadySBC.org.