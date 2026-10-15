Potential PG&E power shutoffs could impact more than 8,000 San Luis Obispo County customers

Thousands of PG&E customers across San Luis Obispo County could lose power later this week as the utility company considers Public Safety Power Shutoffs aimed at reducing wildfire risk during expected dry and windy conditions.

PG&E has warned that outages could begin as early as Thursday morning and extend through Saturday evening. According to the utility's outage tracker, more than 8,000 customers in San Luis Obispo County could be affected, with most of those customers located in unincorporated areas.

San Luis Obispo resident Susan Leitner said she first learned about the potential outages through friends.

"Some friends were talking about it," Leitner said. "And then I was scrolling through my Facebook and there were some references to it."

PG&E says the possible shutoffs are a precautionary measure intended to lower the risk of wildfires caused by energized power lines during elevated fire weather conditions.

San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Coordinator Anita Konopa said local weather conditions may not always determine whether power is shut off.

"Our weather may be fine and not be particularly at risk for the potential for wildfires," Konopa said. "But if where the lines are coming into our area from are having those issues, then we can be de-energized for that reason."

In response to the potential outages, the county has activated its Emergency Operations Center.

Konopa said county officials are preparing facilities and working to ensure residents understand they could be without power for more than two days if outages occur.

"We know that having your power out for an extended period of time is a huge deal for people, even if you don't rely on electricity for maybe medical needs or equipment," Konopa said.

Officials warn a prolonged outage could impact daily life in several ways, ranging from food storage to transportation.

The county has also been coordinating with Caltrans and other agencies regarding traffic signals that could eventually lose backup power.

"We've been talking to Caltrans and most traffic signals will actually work for a period of time, but if the outage extends long enough, the traffic signals may go entirely black," Konopa said.

If a traffic signal goes dark, authorities remind drivers to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

While approximately 70,000 PG&E customers statewide received warnings about possible shutoffs earlier this week, emergency officials stress that the situation remains fluid and utility plans could change as weather forecasts evolve.

A Public Safety Power Shutoff watch issued for the City of San Luis Obispo was lifted Wednesday afternoon. However, city officials said staff will continue monitoring conditions and remain ready to respond if necessary.

PG&E estimates about 1,100 customers in Santa Barbara County could also be affected by the potential shutoffs.

To view PG&E's updated outage map, click here.

For details on the county's PSPS response and related emergency resources, click here.