Rising gas prices drive growing interest in electric and hybrid vehicles

As gas prices rise, more drivers are considering electric and hybrid vehicles.

The California Energy Commission says about one in four new cars sold in California is zero-emission, accounting for roughly 21% to 25% of statewide vehicle sales.

At Milpas Motors, staff say interest in electric vehicles has increased as consumers respond to higher fuel costs.

Oliver Vallejo, a staff member at Milpas Motors, said more customers are exploring options beyond traditional gas-powered cars.

“Yeah, I mean, with the rise in gas prices, people have definitely been intrigued with what electric vehicles are available to them. I think people think what’s out there is just Teslas, but there’s Rivian and Lucid,” Vallejo said.

He said hybrid vehicles are also drawing interest.

“I mean, even people are more interested in hybrid vehicles, so like a small electric motor — for example, an S-Class — it has 30 to 40 miles on a single charge. It can get you that, and then go to gas afterwards,” Vallejo said.

Some drivers say cost remains a concern when comparing fuel and charging expenses.

Alberto Lagunas, a Santa Barbara resident, said he is still weighing the options.

“Gas is so expensive, so when I started checking the gasoline and cost of charging, I realized charging is still going to cost a lot,” Lagunas said.

Lagunas said he continues to track gas prices as he looks for the most affordable option for his commute.

