Santa Barbara County adopts new resolution artwork

The County of Santa Barbara is celebrating its 175th anniversary by adopting a new ceremonial resolution design.

The resolution design artwork was created by local artist Aiden Khuiphum. He was given the first resolution with the new design at a Board of Supervisors meeting on September 9.

"My artwork was inspired by historical illuminated manuscripts. The rhythmic flow of the floral ornaments showcases small snippets of the county—the Santa Maria Valley, the Santa Ynez Mountains, the South Coast, and of course the Historic Santa Barbara Courthouse," Khuiphum said. "I added a quail and an egret, as I've seen them when I go out on my runs. I also added a Monarch butterfly because I see them often when I go hiking."

Kelsey Buttitta/County of Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara held a countywide art contest, gathering up more than 40 different entries from local artists. Khuiphum was selected as the winning artist, featuring his art on the resolution certificate and earning a $1,000 honorarium.

"The Arts Commission was inspired by the incredible talent and creativity shown by our local artists. The beautiful submissions we received were a testament to the vibrant arts community we're fortunate to have here," said Robert Dickerson, Chair of the Arts Commission.

To see the design and learn more about the 175th Anniversary celebration, you can visit the Santa Barbara County website.