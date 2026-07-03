Santa Barbara County firefighters urge residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals

As the Fourth of July approaches, Santa Barbara County fire officials are reminding residents to celebrate safely by leaving fireworks to the professionals.

"Within the city limits of Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Lompoc, 'safe and sane' fireworks are legal, but nowhere else in the county," said Mike Gray, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. "We have increased enforcement to keep an eye out and make sure everyone is safe."

Gray said illegal fireworks continue to pose a significant risk, but even legal fireworks can cause serious injuries.

"Sparklers seem harmless, but they're actually 2,000 degrees when they burn," Gray said. "They can create third-degree burns very quickly."

According to Gray, the most common fireworks-related injuries include cuts and burns, with children especially vulnerable.

"Most of the injuries are to children 10 and under," he said.

The holiday's loud celebrations can also be difficult for pets, prompting many owners to make plans to keep their animals calm and safe.

"Our last dog, however, we had to have a dog sitter," Santa Barbara resident Chris Smith said.

Fire officials recommend attending a professional fireworks display rather than using consumer fireworks at home.

This year, professional Independence Day celebrations in Santa Barbara County include fireworks displays in Solvang and Santa Barbara and a drone light show in Goleta. Officials say those events provide a safer way for families to celebrate while reducing the risk of injuries and fires.

