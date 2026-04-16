Santa Barbara County launches carpool pilot program

As one the region’s largest employers with more than 4,700 employees, Santa Barbara County is launching Spring into a Carpool, a 90-day commuter challenge running from April 16 to July 14.

The pilot builds upon last fall's initiative that shifted 3 percent of the county's workforce to alternative transportation options, according to the county.

Santa Barbara County Previous participants in the 90-day carpool challenge.

County officials say the program is designed to ease traffic congestion across Santa Barbara County while offering step-by-step guidance to help employees build a sustainable carpool routine. The challenge aims to connect employees to find carpool partners, encourage them to log trips, and earn incentives along the way.

“We hope that when people give carpooling a chance, they’ll find that it saves money and stress,” said Garrett Wong, Sustainability Division Manager for the County of Santa Barbara.

The county, along with Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG’s) Smart Ride program, will support participants by offering carpool matching, events, and tools to help commuters stay on track.

Those interested can learn more about SBCAG’s employer program or personalized commuter support by visiting SBCAG's website.

