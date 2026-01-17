Santa Barbara County launches emergency beach operations after winter storms

On Jan. 9, Santa Barbara County officials announced a local emergency in response to the storms that occurred between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3. Parts of Goleta Beach County Park will partially close beginning Jan. 26 as the county launches emergency beach operations following recent winter storms.

County officials say the closures are necessary to support sediment removal from nearby flood-control channels that filled during storms. Officials say debris basins and flood-control channels near the Santa Barbara Airport, Old Town Goleta and parts of the eastern Goleta Valley have accumulated excess sediment. The work is intended to restore flood protection for surrounding communities while also reinforcing the beach against erosion.

The sediment being removed will be transported to Goleta Beach, where it will be placed along the shoreline to increase beach width and buffer the park from wave impacts. County officials say Goleta Beach is the designated emergency transport site because it can accommodate large trucks and heavy equipment.

Beach operations begin the week of closure and could continue through March. Work may take place up to 10 hours a day, seven days a week, depending on weather conditions and operational needs.

Officials say environmental regulations will be followed during operations, including regular testing of sediment and ocean water. Soil samples will be screened for contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides and petroleum products, while ocean water will be monitored alongside routine public health testing. Weekly testing reports will be sent to regulatory agencies and posted online .

According to the County of Santa Barbara, “similar operations in 2023 added about six acres of beach to the western end of the park, helping reduce erosion and allowing for expanded recreational use. Additional sand placed during that operation allowed volleyball nets to be installed on the beach for the first time since 2013.”