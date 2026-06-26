Santa Barbara County wine grapes surge in value, helping agriculture production reach record $2.24 billion

Staff at Rincon Winery in Carpinteria say a busy tasting room has become a familiar sight as Santa Barbara County's wine industry continues to see strong demand.

“In the short amount of time I have been working here, I have noticed more people here,” said employee Tamara Thompson. “Just like Thursday, I have a whole room in the back right now of people that are here at noon.”

The increase in visitors comes as Santa Barbara County's wine grape industry posted one of its strongest years in recent history.

According to the county's 2025 Crop & Livestock Report, wine grapes increased 24% in production value to $87.8 million, making them the county's sixth most valuable agricultural commodity.

Thompson said Rincon Winery is one of the few wineries in the Carpinteria area, contributing to its appeal for visitors.

The report, released this week, found the industry's growth came despite a decline in harvested acreage. Harvested vineyard land decreased from 12,126 acres in 2024 to 10,649 acres in 2025, but higher yields per acre and continued demand for high-quality wine grapes helped drive production value higher, according to county agriculture officials.

The success of wine grapes, along with strong performances from vegetables and strawberries, helped push Santa Barbara County's total gross agricultural production to a record $2.24 billion in 2025, an increase of more than $231 million from the previous year.

Pinot noir remained the county's top-performing wine grape variety, generating $30.83 million in value, followed by Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc.