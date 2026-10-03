Santa Barbara Head Start leaders raise concerns over proposed federal changes

With only days remaining before the public comment period closes, local Head Start leaders are voicing concerns about a federal proposal that could bring significant changes to early childhood education programs across the country.

In August, the Trump administration announced a series of proposed reforms to Head Start programs nationwide. The proposal, unveiled by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, would change several longstanding Head Start rules and standards.

CommUnify, which operates Head Start programs throughout Santa Barbara County, is among the organizations reviewing the proposal and encouraging residents to participate in the public comment process.

“Our stance is that these changes will affect the quality of care and education, and that the standards are in place for a reason,” said Patricia Keelean, CEO of CommUnify.

Among the proposed changes is a requirement for English-only classroom instruction. CommUnify leaders say the proposal could create challenges for families who rely on bilingual communication and engagement.

“Our parents' meetings, we do most of it in Spanish because that's what our families need,” said Martha Haro, site supervisor at CommUnify's Cornell Head Start Center in Santa Barbara. “And if we eliminated that, our parents wouldn't want to come, which means I wouldn't want to come to a meeting where I don't understand the word.”

The proposal would also align some Head Start standards with existing state child care regulations. Currently, Head Start programs operate under federal standards. If approved, some class-size and staffing requirements would instead be governed by state-level standards.

Keelean said preserving the current Head Start model is important because it provides support beyond classroom instruction.

“It’s important to keep the Head Start model intact because it provides not only the right teacher-child ratios, but it also provides the comprehensive family services needed to support families who are struggling in this economy,” she said.

Haro said her center currently serves 16 children with two teachers and one assistant. She worries changes to staffing and class-size requirements could place additional pressure on educators.

“This is the first year we have two teachers,” Haro said. “So imagine if it is a problem now with double the work. This would overwhelm every teacher in our program.”

According to an Aug. 6 press release from the Department of Health and Human Services, the proposed reforms are intended to reduce administrative burdens on Head Start programs while expanding access to services.

The agency said the proposal was designed to “expand access, reduce red tape, and refocus the program on its core mission of preparing America’s most vulnerable children for success.”

In the release, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the proposal would return Head Start to its original mission and strengthen support for children and families. Kennedy described the initiative as part of a broader effort to renew the program while reducing bureaucracy and increasing flexibility for local communities.

The proposal remains open for public comment through Oct. 6. Keelean and Haro are encouraging community members to review the proposed changes and share their feedback before the deadline.