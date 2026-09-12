Santa Barbara Police arrest suspected apartment complex burglar

On Friday, September 11, the Santa Barbara Police Department arrested a suspected burglar after 14 apartments were burglarized.

On September 9, at around 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person who appeared to be tampering with vehicles at an apartment complex in the area of Cliff Drive and Loma Alta Drive.

Upon arrival, officers said they tried to detain the suspect, but he fled. Officers discovered approximately 14 apartments unlocked and burglarized, and two cars stolen.

The department launched an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant approved for 19-year-old Ryder Jay Gage, a resident of Santa Barbara.

Then, on Friday, at around 5 p.m., officers were at the 100 West block of Carrillo Street when they saw Gage walking on the sidewalk near them. Officers took him into custody without incident.

Officials say Gage was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges for burglary, vehicle theft, vandalism, and grand theft. He is being held on no bail.

Anyone with additional information related to the incident is encouraged to call Detective S. Amezquita at 805-897-2414.