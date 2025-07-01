Santa Barbara tenant eviction case goes to trial as city enacts new housing ordinance

A long-running legal dispute between tenants and a property owner at 215 Bath Street in Santa Barbara is heading to trial, highlighting tensions over eviction practices.

Attorney Lacy Taylor, who represents the property owner, says the conflict stems from what she describes as “essential and extensive renovations” needed at the property. Taylor claims the owners made multiple attempts to reach a settlement with the tenants over the past year.

“We’ve done everything we can do to try to work with the tenants,” Taylor said.

“Our latest offer included 30 days’ notice to vacate, two months of relocation assistance, and a full waiver of about a year’s worth of unpaid rent. It was not even met with a counteroffer,” she said.

However, the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara, which represents the tenants, disputes Taylor’s claim, stating that a counteroffer was made and that negotiations failed to produce an agreement.

With the case now heading to trial, both sides face uncertain outcomes.

“Either the tenants are going to win and we’ll be back at this again with a re-notice, or the landlords will prevail and the tenants will be left with nowhere to go,” Taylor said.

The case has become a focal point in the city’s broader housing debate, particularly around so-called “renovictions,” a term used by tenant advocates to describe evictions carried out under the guise of building renovations.

In response to mounting pressure, the Santa Barbara City Council recently passed Ordinance 6179, a significant amendment to the city’s Just Cause Eviction rules. The ordinance requires landlords to offer tenants the right to return after significant renovations, with no more than a 5% rent increase plus up to 10% based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

“This is a huge win for the community. It represents the hopes and fears of so many families who live with the constant threat of eviction,” said Stanley Tzankov, Santa Barbara Tenants Union co-founder.

The ordinance also includes a new restriction: landlords are now prohibited from performing major renovations during the first year of ownership. While tenant groups argue the rule helps prevent displacement, some property owners say it unfairly limits their ability to improve and maintain their investments.

As the Bath Street case moves to trial, both sides will be watching closely to see how the outcome influences the future of tenant rights and property development in Santa Barbara.