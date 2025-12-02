Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes a new snow leopard

The Santa Barbara Zoo is now home to a new snow leopard, a nine-year-old male named Layan.

Layan comes from the Idaho Falls Zoo under the guidance of the Species Survival Plan, which zoo officials describe as a program that supports the long-term survival of vulnerable and endangered species.

Snow leopards are considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They are found in the rugged mountains of Central Asia, where poaching and habitat loss are the main threats to the animals.

Layan replaces Kisa, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s elderly female snow leopard, who died in May.

The Santa Barbara Zoo is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $35 for adults and $25 for children ages 2 to 12. Kids under 2 get in for free. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

