Second red panda cub born at Santa Barbara Zoo dies

A second endangered red panda cub born at the Santa Barbara Zoo earlier this month has died, the zoo announced Monday.

The three-week-old male cub, one of two born to mother Ruby on July 2, was receiving around-the-clock care in intensive care at the zoo since July 19 when it was determined hand-raising care was necessary “due to inadequate nursing by the cub.”

“He was housed in a temperature-controlled incubator and received tube and bottle feedings every three hours, antibiotics, and continuous veterinary monitoring,” the zoo stated, adding that its veterinary team, working closely with experts from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Red Panda Species Survival Plan® (SSP), on Saturday observed changes in the cub’s breathing pattern and he appeared more fatigued following feedings.

“His condition continued to worsen over the next 24 hours, and by the early hours on Sunday he was declining rapidly. Despite intensive treatment during the last 12 hours, including fluid therapy, nebulization, adjustments to his antibiotic regimen, and eventually supplemental oxygen support, he did not survive,” the zoo stated.

“While the cause of death remains unknown, the necropsy revealed a significant amount of pericardial effusion (fluid surrounding the heart) and some congestion of the lungs,” the zoo stated. Multiple tests are underway to determine the specific factors that contributed to the cub’s death.

The other cub died last week.

“This is an incredibly sad and disappointing outcome. While neonatal mortality can be high in red pandas, the loss of both cubs has been heartbreaking for everyone involved in their care,” the zoo stated in a press release. “Despite this outcome, there are encouraging signs. Ruby experienced a healthy pregnancy and delivery, demonstrated attentive maternal behaviors, and gained valuable experience as a first-time mother. These are all important milestones that can contribute to future reproductive success.”

Ruby is said to be doing well and is back with her partner, Raj, in their habitat. Both are being closely monitored by the zoo’s animal care team.

Red panda cubs under the age of one have a mortality rate as high as 40 percent, with the first few weeks of life being “an especially vulnerable time.”

There are fewer than 10,000 red pandas estimated to be in the wild their population reportedly declining due to “habitat loss and fragmentation, climate change, poaching, and other human-related pressures across their native range in the Eastern Himalayas and southwestern China,” according to the zoo.