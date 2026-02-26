Social media messages lead to arrest in juvenile sex crime investigation

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 23-year-old Oxnard man in connection with alleged sex crimes involving a juvenile and is warning families about the dangers of social media direct messaging.

The investigation began in November 2025 after deputies responded to a report of a missing juvenile who later returned home in Carpinteria.

Detectives say the suspect, Ramiro Hernandez, had been communicating with the victim through Snapchat and Instagram and was aware of her age.

Authorities say Hernandez used fake names on his social media profiles. Detectives served multiple search warrants to confirm his identity.

On February 26, Hernandez was arrested at his home in Oxnard and booked into jail on several felony charges, including assault with intent to commit a sex crime, traveling to meet a minor for lewd acts, sexual battery, and furnishing alcohol and marijuana to a minor.

Bail has been set at $100,000.

Detectives are urging parents to check their children’s accounts for any past contact with the usernames “goshboyyyy_lol” and “justreelingby,” which are no longer active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kiesow at (805) 681-4150 or the Sheriff’s Office tip line.

Authorities are reminding parents to monitor online activity and talk with their children about the risks of communicating with strangers online.