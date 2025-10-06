Tow-away enforcement begins at Hot Springs Trailhead in Montecito

The County of Santa Barbara is warning community members that tow-away enforcement is now in place for the newly established parking restrictions near the Hot Springs Trailhead in Montecito.

Officials say the restrictions— which are being implemented on East Mountain Drive and Riven Rock Road— include:



No Parking Anytime Tow-Away zones

No Parking Sunset to 8 a.m. Tow-Away zones

No Parking During Red Flag Warning Tow-Away zones (only effective during fire weather events, classified as Red Flag Warnings by the National Weather Service)

No Parking Oversized Vehicles Tow-Away zones

County of Santa Barbara

The overnight parking enforcement aligns with the Hot Springs Trail Parking Lot Closure time.

According to county representatives, the new measures are intended to enhance pedestrian safety, ensure access for emergency vehicles, and limit fire risk in areas frequently used by hikers and visitors.

Monday's tow-away enforcement announcement follows the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors' establishment of new parking restrictions this summer.

Santa Barbara County Public Works completed the installation of new signage in August 2025, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol implemented a one-month grace period to allow the community time to adjust to the new rules.

Deputies and officers will now reportedly begin enforcing towing for vehicles parked in violation.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation as these measures are intended to improve safety and access around the trailhead,” said Lieutenant Richard Brittingham of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in a press release.

If your vehicle is towed, officials say you can locate it by contacting the Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at (805) 681-4100.

This phone number is also posted on signage in the area.