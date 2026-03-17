Trump administration orders restart of Sable Offshore pipeline

The Trump administration’s use of the Defense Production Act has forced the restart of the Sable Offshore pipeline, sending oil flowing once again along the Gaviota Coast and raising environmental concerns for many people in Santa Barbara.

For the first time in a decade, oil is flowing through the pipeline, which ruptured in 2015 near Refugio State Beach, spilling more than 140,000 gallons of crude into the Pacific Ocean.

Sable Offshore has been in a years-long battle with state and local leaders, as well as environmental groups, over restarting operations.

Local artist and educator Gregory Bottes said the move is troubling.

“If everyone felt the same way I did, we wouldn’t be facing the degradation of where we live,” he said.

Kimberly Ray of the Marine Conservation Network warned that the pipeline runs along fault lines and is prone to leaks, potentially affecting marine life, food, and water.

Following the presidential order, Sable Offshore said it expects to begin selling oil by April 1, with production projected at 50,000 barrels per day.

California Governor Gavin Newsom opposes the restart and is planning legal action to block it.

