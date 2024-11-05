'A real people person': Community shocked after missing man's body found near Santa Margarita

About a week-and-a-half after Todd Joseph Pinion was last seen in Atascadero, his body was found over the weekend in a remote area near Tassajara Creek.

Atascadero police have made an arrest in the 34-year-old's murder but are not elaborating on what led them to identify a suspect or how they located Pinion but said they did so after the initial investigation into his disappearance raised concerns.

Many people who knew him were shocked to hear the news.

“He was one of my best people," said Gary Eberle, who employed Pinion at Eberle Winery. "I mean, he was a real people person.”

According to Eberle, Pinion quit the winery in 2021 and he hadn't heard from him since.

“I'm absolutely amazed," Eberle said. "I'm stunned. When we found out yesterday, it was like, what? It just made no sense."

George Sullivan lives near the area where Pinion's body was discovered.

“This is a remote part of the county," Sullivan said. "It's all private property back here. Generally, there's no business back here unless you live here.”

Tyler Stevens of Paso Robles was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail early Sunday morning on suspicion of Pinion's murder.

Court records show Stevens has been in trouble with the law before. He reportedly pleaded no contest to evading an officer and assault on a peace officer or firefighter following an incident in San Luis Obispo in December 2022.

Pinion's family members were contacted for comment on this story, but do not wish to speak at this time.

Anyone with further information about this case is encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.