Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Maria

Actions

Santa Maria gym hosts 9/11 stair climb

Santa Maria gym hosts 9/11 stair climb
0911 CRUNCH STAIRCLIMB TRIBUTE VO.00_00_10_03.Still001.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Community members gathered at Crunch Fitness in Santa Maria to participate in a 110-flight stair climb as a tribute to 9/11.

Organizers say the climb symbolized the 110 stories of the World Trade Center, honoring the first responders and victims who bravely ventured through the towers.

The event was held at over 100 locations across the country, connecting the local community to a nationwide moment of remembrance. According to Crunch Fitness, participation more than doubled this year, with more than 5,000 people participating nationwide.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community