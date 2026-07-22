After 26 years, Leonard's pony rides at Waller Park come to an end

What began as pony rides for her daughter's birthday party grew into a beloved weekend tradition for generations of Santa Maria families.

For more than 26 years, Lisa Leonard has welcomed children to Waller Park, averaging about 70 pony rides per day every weekend. Over the decades, countless families have made the rides part of their childhood memories.

Antoinette Bettencourt is one of them.

“My son was two years old when he started riding the ponies, and then each child after that," Bettencourt said. "Now we're still here."

Leonard's pony rides became a staple at Waller Park, even through many challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and, recently, her battle with cancer.

"I've seen Lisa be one of the toughest women I know," Bettencourt said. "She's fought cancer, stayed positive, and she's always done this for the children."

Among those inspired by Leonard is Wren Bettencourt, who rode ponies as a child and has spent the past two years volunteering alongside her.

"She taught me everything I know about horses and to never give up," Wren said.

Antoinette Bettencourt Lisa Leonard riding one of her ponies at Waller Park in Santa Maria, Calif.

Now, Leonard is preparing for a new chapter.

"I have watched the kids that I put on ponies as babies grow up and bring their own babies. I've come full circle, and I hope everyone will understand that I have to put my health first for a change," Leonard said.

The family business will now be passed down to her daughter in Oklahoma.

Proceeds and donations collected during Leonard's final weekend at Waller Park will help support the move and transport her horses to Oklahoma.

"When I drive through the park, it's not going to feel the same," Wren said. "It's going to be different."

Families can enjoy the pony rides one last weekend at Waller Park before Leonard's move. Rides cost $8 each and will be available on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26, from noon to 5 p.m.