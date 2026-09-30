Allan Hancock College asks voters to consider Measure H

Allan Hancock College is asking voters to consider a $290 million bond measure that would fund upgrades across its campuses, including classroom renovations, career-training equipment and a new university center.

Measure H would help upgrade classrooms built in the 1960s and provide new equipment for programs such as welding and other career-training fields. The measure would also fund a new university center focused on nursing and business programs.

This is not the first time Allan Hancock College has asked voters to approve a bond measure.

In 2006, voters considered Measure I, a $180 million bond intended to upgrade instructional equipment and modernize classrooms and laboratories. The measure also included improvements to career-training programs, including welding, automotive technology and emergency medical services.

The college later brought Measure Y to voters in November 2018. The measure was intended to continue some of the upgrades not completed through Measure I, including improvements to career-training programs and other campus facilities.

Measure Y received 48.22% of the vote and did not pass.

Now, eight years later, the college is asking voters to consider another bond.

Allan Hancock College President Kevin Walters said one of the projects would be a new university center for approximately the growth of more than 400 students.

“If you think about the University Center, our students can come here and get an associate’s degree in business, then transfer directly into that Cal Poly program,” Walters said.

Walters said Measure H would also fund projects at the college's other campuses.

“We can build a community center for our friends in Guadalupe. We can expand our science labs on the Lompoc campus, and then expand the work we do with the local high school in Santa Ynez,” Walters said.

The $290 million bond would be funded through a property tax on property owners.

Lanny Ebenstein of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association said the tax rate could eventually reach a maximum of $19 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

“The proposed tax rate could only reach a maximum of $19 per $100,000 assessed valuation,” Ebenstein said. “At first, it’s going to be considerably less than that.”

Ebenstein said he predicts the rate to be about $15 per $100,000 of assessed value.

Allan Hancock College student Rene Salinas said having more local opportunities could encourage students to stay in the area.

“I think it would be great if you had more options so people could stay here and still have a future,” Salinas said.

Some residents, however, have concerns about taking on another property tax.

Santa Maria resident Yvette Valadez said the potential cost is a concern, particularly for people living on fixed incomes.

“This is a time I’m kind of conflicted because I am retired now,” Valadez said. “I’m on a fixed income, so I have to worry about paying more taxes.”

Measure H would need at least 55% of the vote to pass in November.