Annual Day of Hope supports Central Coast cancer patients

Volunteers across the Central Coast took to the streets Wednesday to raise money and awareness for local cancer patients during the 13th annual Day of Hope.

Volunteers sold special-edition copies of the Santa Maria Times in communities including Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande. Anyone who donated at least $1 received a copy of the newspaper.

The event raises money to support patients and families receiving services through Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Gilbert Rea, the 2026 Day of Hope ambassador, told KSBY firsthand the impact those services can have. Rea was diagnosed with leukemia 16 years ago and stomach cancer in 2024. He is now cancer-free.

“I can’t find the right words to give the Hope Center and this Day of Hope enough credit,” Rea said.

Rea said the care he received at Mission Hope Cancer Center helped him return to a normal life.

“I went there with the sickness with the hope of getting better, and that’s exactly what the Hope Center did for me,” Rea said. “It made me better at functioning a normal life, other than a few changes that I had to make.”

Derek Baden, senior director of cancer services for the Central Coast, said an estimated 600 volunteers participated in this year’s event.

“It started with an idea 13 years ago with a great partner, the Santa Maria Times, and has grown into 50-plus teams this year,” Baden said. “I believe this is the largest team count to date and hopefully our latest fundraising today.”

Last year’s Day of Hope raised more than $473,000. Baden said the money raised stays in the community and helps fund services for local cancer patients.

“Some of the programs that we support at Mission Hope Cancer Center are our transportation programs, our support classes, nutrition services, and we also do fun things like line dancing, art classes, and jewelry making,” Baden said.

Community members and local organizations also participated in the fundraiser.

Minerva Arias, a direct support professional with Momentum Working, said she felt encouraged this year in raising awareness and supporting families.

“We lose so many people every year to different cancers, and I think it’s really important to try to bring more awareness and donations to help with research or anything to support the families,” Arias said.

People who missed Wednesday’s fundraiser can still donate through Sept. 18. More information is available through the Day of Hope website.

