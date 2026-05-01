Caltrans and Santa Maria leaders assess Broadway corridor to improve safety and mobility for all users

Santa Maria city leaders are taking a closer look at how to reshape one of the city’s busiest corridors, with a new assessment focused on improving safety and access in the downtown area.

The effort centers on Broadway and Main Street, where city officials and Caltrans are exploring ways to make the area easier to navigate for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and transit users.

For residents like Terri Richard, the corridor is part of a daily routine.

“I do Broadway almost every day because I go to the dog park. You do see people walking but not that many,” Richard said, adding that she also has to pay attention to cyclists in the area. “I have to be very, very careful.”

State crash data from UC Berkeley’s Transportation Injury Mapping System, which pulls from the California Highway Patrol’s SWITRS database, shows pedestrians make up about 24% of serious crash victims in Santa Maria, with cyclists accounting for about 7%.

Caltrans officials say that data is helping guide the assessment.

“What we heard loud and clear is that the community wants a downtown that’s easy to get around, safe for everyone, and more people-centered,” said Ashton Harris, a public information officer with Caltrans District 5. “The city recognizes that need and we’re here to help bring that vision to life.”

Officials emphasize the effort is still in its early stages.

“Right now, this is just an assessment. It’s a feasibility study, the very, very beginnings of what we want to eventually become a project,” Harris said.

The City of Santa Maria says the effort aligns with a broader vision to revitalize downtown and make it more inviting.

“The city has been working on revitalizing its downtown for many years. There’s a vision to really help downtown become a destination again so that it can attract businesses, residents,” said Chuen Woo, Assistant City Manager.

Part of that vision includes making the area more accessible for different modes of transportation.

“We want this area to be walkable, but also accessible for those on their bikes. Multimodal means that there are different ways to get around,” Woo said.

Possible changes being explored include bike lanes, multi-use paths and pedestrian improvements, many of which are based on community feedback gathered through surveys and outreach events.

For Richard, the opportunity for residents to weigh in is a positive step.

“The fact they’re making, they’re trying to get choices is very good,” she said.

Both Broadway and Main Street are state highways, Highway 135 and Highway 166, which is why Caltrans is working alongside the city on the assessment.

Caltrans plans to present the results to the Santa Maria City Council in June to discuss the future of the project. Officials say funding would still need to be secured before any construction could move forward.

